50 Cent, Greg Berlanti and Pearlena Igbokwe Tapped to Chair MPTF’s Evening Before Fundraiser

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is making moves for its 16th annual Evening Before the Emmys fundraiser in Los Angeles, tapping Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, mogul Greg Berlanti and Universal Studios Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe to co-chair its host committee.
The event, set for Sept. 11 in Los Angeles, will also feature a special performance by the rapper along with “special guests.”
“After joining the board of MPTF, I couldn’t wait to get involved,” offered 50 Cent, who recently joined the board alongside Berlanti. “I’m excited to co-chair this iconic Emmy event with Pearlena and Greg. The Evening Before is an incredible night for the industry and my friends and I know how to throw a party. We’re bringing the music and raising money for a great cause.”
Added Berlanti: “Television is truly the family in which I grew up in this industry and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate and give back than one of the most joyous, philanthropic parties of the year.”
“MPTF has been doing incredible work supporting members of the entertainment community for over a century,” said Igbokwe. “This year, more than ever, the word community resonates even deeper, so I’m exceptionally excited to create a special evening with Curtis and Greg that honors MPTF and the television industry.”
Funds raised will be used to support industry members and families who benefit from MPTF’s programs and services such as financial assistance, social services, insurance help, crisis counseling, caregiving support and the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills. This year’s presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (parent company of The Hollywood Reporter) and People. Diamond sponsors include Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.
