‘Mr. Corman,’ Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Canceled at Apple TV+

Apple has canceled its dramedy Mr. Corman after a single season.

The news comes as the A24-produced series, starring and created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, debuted its final episode on Friday. While Apple, like other streamers, doesn’t release viewing data on its shows, sources say Mr. Corman‘s audience fell short of some of Apple TV+’s other comedies.

Gordon-Levitt, who directed eight of Mr. Corman‘s 10 episodes and also wrote much of the series, plays a fifth-grade teacher who’s riddled with anxiety following a breakup and the realization that he likely won’t reach his dream of music stardom. The cast also includes Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

The cancellation makes Mr. Corman just the second one-and-done series at Apple TV+ in its nearly two years of existence. The streamer also ended Little Voice after a single season but has otherwise extended most of its originals (with decisions still pending on some).

The tech behemoth also remains in business with Gordon-Levitt and his HitRecord company: Apple TV+ debuted an animated series, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, produced by HitRecord and featuring voice work by Gordon-Levitt, last week.

Gordon-Levitt executive produces the series with Bruce Eric Kaplan and Ravi Nandan.

Deadline first reported the news.