MRC Television Ups Mary Claire Manley to Senior VP Development

MRC Television has promoted Mary Claire Manley to senior vp development.

Manley oversees several high-profile projects for the indie studio, including Apple TV+’s upcoming The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, and Amazon’s The Terminal List with Chris Pratt. In her new position, she’ll be responsible for finding and developing new material for the studio, reporting to executive vp development Ken Segna.

“Mary Claire has been an invaluable part of the team — she has a knack for sourcing great material, excellent relationships, and strong advocacy for our artists’ visions,” said Segna. “We’re thrilled to have her continue to shepherd a number of our critical projects as we continue to grow.”

Manley came to MRC from Universal Studio Group’s UCP, where she worked on Hulu’s limited series The Act and season two of USA’s The Sinner. Prior to that she held positions at Mandeville Films as part of its TV team, CAA and Brillstein Entertainment.

Among Manley’s other projects at MRC Television are a pair of Apple TV+ series: Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss — produced with Appian Way and Love & Squalor Pictures — and Hello Tomorrow! starring The Morning Show Emmy winner Billy Crudup.

MRC Television is a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.