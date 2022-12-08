‘Mrs. America’ Creator Inks Lionsgate TV Deal

Mrs. America creator and showrunner Dahvi Waller is returning to Lionsgate Television.

Waller, who previously served as a writer and producer on the studio’s Mad Men, will create and develop new projects under the multiple-year overall deal.

Additionally, Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as head of development at Waller’s newly formed production company, Federal Engineering.

“I’m thrilled to be back in business with the Lionsgate family. They’re wonderful people and they make wonderful television. I am excited for the sophisticated, boundary-pushing and most importantly, entertaining shows we’re going to create together,” said Waller.

In addition to creating and showrunning FX’s star-studded limited series Mrs. America, Waller’s credits include serving as a co-exec producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

For her part, Marquette is a former creative exec at K&L Productions and exec produces the upcoming film Del & Charma. She also was an associate producer on Amazon’s Cinderella update.

“Dahvi is an exceptional talent and one of the best writer-producers in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Federal Engineering and re-team with Dahvi, who has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate dating back to Mad Men,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and exec vp at Lionsgate TV.

Waller is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Marquette is with Gi Nam Lee.