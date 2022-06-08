This Week in TV: ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Dark Winds,’ Tony Awards

The Marvel series rollout continues this week with the premiere of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Also on tap for June 8-14 are a long-awaited adaptation of a crime novel series (Dark Winds), the annual celebration of Broadway’s best (the Tonys) and a reboot of Queer as Folk. And, on a more serious note, primetime hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

When the character was introduced in Marvel’s comics in 2013, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was hailed as a leap forward in representation, in addition to being a great deal of fun. The character is now the subject of a Disney+ Marvel series, with Imani Vellani playing the title role of a Pakistani American Muslim teenager from Jersey City, New Jersey, who discovers she has superpowers.

The series meanders a bit as it establishes Kamala’s place in the world, THR critic Angie Han notes, but “whatever Ms. Marvel lacks in finesse, it makes up for in charm.” The show premieres Wednesday.

Also on streaming …

Peacock’s new take on Queer as Folk (Thursday) follows members of New Orleans’ LGBTQ+ community who come together after a tragedy. Season three of critical favorite For All Mankind premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Peaky Blinders (Friday, Netflix) debuts its final season. Animated comedy Fairfax (Friday, Prime Video) returns for season two. First Kill (Friday, Netflix) tracks the romance between a teen vampire and vampire hunter. Season three of Evil opens Sunday on Paramount+.

On broadcast …

Awards: Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosts the 75th annual Tony Awards (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, CBS), which return to their usual June home after a delayed date last year (mirroring Broadway’s struggles amid the pandemic). Musical A Strange Loop has the most nominees with 11.

Also: ABC, CBS, NBC will air primetime coverage of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings in the House of Representatives beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday (CNN, MSNBC and Fox Business will as well). Charmed wraps its four-season run on The CW at 8 p.m. Friday.

On cable …

New: Tony Hillerman’s best-selling novels featuring Native American detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee have taken a very long path to the screen, including a few false starts and a pair of PBS films in the early 2000s. Now the characters — with the backing of executive producers Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin — get a series showcase in Dark Winds, premiering at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC and AMC+. Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star as Leaphorn and Chee, with a mostly Indigenous crew and writers telling the story.

Also: Becoming Elizabeth (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz) is a story of England’s Queen Elizabeth I, beginning with her teenage years. Alicia von Rittberg plays the title character.