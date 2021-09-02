‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Renewed for Second Season on BET+ (Exclusive)

Ms. Pat is sticking around at BET+.

The streaming service has renewed its comedy series The Ms. Pat Show for a second season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The pickup comes three weeks after the 10-episode first season debuted on BET+, and on the heels of star and executive producer Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams landing her first Netflix stand-up special.

Per usual with streamers, BET+ hasn’t released detailed viewing figures but says the show has set records for viewing and audience engagement on the platform. The Ms. Pat Show, based on its title star’s stand-up comedy and memoir, comes from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV; Jordan E. Cooper (Fox’s Star) created the series, which also counts Lee Daniels among its executive producers.

“I heard y’all was looking for season two, so here we go,” said Williams. “I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”

The Ms. Pat Show follows its title character, a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. She now finds herself and her family in conservative middle America. The cast also includes J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes and Briyana Guadalupe.

“It took five years for the right network to see what we knew immediately — that The Ms. Pat Show was telling real stories about a real Black family, that it was funny, and hard, and just special,” said Daniels. “It only took two weeks for BET+’s audience to celebrate what the Ms. Pat team put on that screen every episode. We are thrilled at the response from fans, Black Twitter specifically, and look forward to what season two will bring.”

Added Devin Griffin, executive vp and general manager of BET+, “We knew The Ms. Pat Show was something special and that our viewers would fall in love with this family. Ms. Pat’s story is incredibly inspiring and her humor makes it a unique and relatable show. We’re eager to continue building our relationship with Ms. Pat, Jordan E. Cooper, Lee Daniels, Imagine and everyone involved in creating this incredible show for our viewers.”

Daniels, Williams and Cooper executive produce along with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, Pam Williams and Lee Daniels Entertainment’s Marc Velez. Anthony Hill served as showrunner for season one.