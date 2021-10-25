MSNBC Taps Jonathan Lemire as Host of ‘Way Too Early’

MSNBC has found the new host for its early morning program Way Too Early.

Jonathan Lemire, who was most recently the White House bureau chief for the Associated Press, will take over the 5 a.m. slot that was vacated by Kasie Hunt over the summer. Lemire, who was already an MSNBC contributor, officially starts on Tuesday, after filling in on the program over the past few months. He is also leaving the AP to join Politico to be its White House bureau chief.

“I’m going over the fine print here and it’s… 5 a.m.? Is that what it says here?” Lemire joked on Morning Joe, before adding that was “excited for the new opportunity.”

Lemire added that he wants the show to “have a real reporter’s sensibility,” and to tell viewers “what is driving the day.”

Way Too Early is the latest MSNBC hour to get reworked under Rashida Jones, who officially took over the channel earlier this year. Last month former Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart took over the 10 a.m. hour, while Hallie Jackson moved to 3 p.m. and Ayman Mohyeldin moved to weekend primetime. Jones also re-signed star host Rachel Maddow to a new long-term deal, although that deal is expected to see Maddow reduce her workload in primetime over the coming years.

Lemire succeeds Hunt, who left MSNBC and NBC News to join CNN as an anchor for the upcoming streaming service CNN+, and as a national affairs analyst. Hunt revealed last week that she is recovering after having a benign brain tumor removed.