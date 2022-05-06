Chuck Todd’s Daily ‘Meet the Press’ Show to Become Streaming-Only Offering

MSNBC and NBC News are shaking things up with one of their signature franchises.

Meet the Press Daily, the MSNBC program based on the Sunday public affairs show, will go streaming-only beginning next month. The show, which is anchored by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and runs at 1 pm weekdays, will be renamed Meet the Press Now, and will stream at 4 pm weekdays.

The 1 pm hour on MSNBC will be rebranded as MSNBC Reports, with veteran anchor and correspondent Chris Jansing set to lead the hour. MSNBC in recent months has been leaning into the Reports brand for its dayside lineup, reflecting the more straightforward structure of the newscast.

Moving Meet the Press‘ daily show to streaming is part of a larger push into streaming by NBC News, with the company continuing to invest in its NBC News Now streaming platform. In addition to Todd’s show, NBC News Now said Friday that NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen would join Morgan Radford as the co-anchor of the 11 am-1 pm block, with Aaron Gilchrist leading the 2-4 pm hours.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”