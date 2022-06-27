MSNBC Taps Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s Successor

MSNBC has found its new 9 pm host: Former MSNBC dayside host and CBS News anchor Alex Wagner.

Wagner effectively succeeds Rachel Maddow, who shifted to a weekly format earlier this year. Maddow continues to host the hour on Monday nights, and when there is breaking news coverage (for example, she led coverage after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal last week). Wagner will lead the hour Tuesday-Friday nights, beginning August 16.

“Alex Wagner in the 9 PM hour was a clear choice. Her unique perspective—built on more than two decades in journalism—and tenacious reporting in the U.S. and abroad will help our audiences contextualize what matters,” Jones said in a statement. “I am looking forward to watching Alex thrive in MSNBC’s primetime lineup.”

Maddow signed a new long-term contract last summer, a deal that included a broader development role at NBCUniversal including podcasts, documentaries, and other programming. Among the projects is a scripted film based on her book and podcast Bag Man.

Wagner, who initially joined MSNBC as an analyst, launched her own dayside show in 2011. In 2016, Wagner joined CBS News as the co-anchor of CBS This Morning Saturday, and also wrote for The Atlantic. Wagner also appeared on Showtime’s political docuseries The Circus. She will be the only Asian American to host a primetime cable news channel program.

“I’m honored to be anchoring a key hour of television in such a critical time for American democracy,” Wagner added. “In many ways, the stakes have never been higher, and there’s no better place to explore this moment than MSNBC. I’m thrilled to be coming home.”

MSNBC will continue to feature a rotating lineup of guest hosts ahead of Wagner’s debut.