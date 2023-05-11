MTV EMAs to Return to Paris

After Düsseldorf last year and Budapest in 2021, the MTV EMAs will take place in Paris this year, with Paramount Global bringing the music awards show to the French capital for the first time since 1995.

“The event will take place in Paris, France, and broadcast live on MTV in over 150 countries on Sunday, Nov. 5,” the company said on Thursday.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognizing music’s brightest stars,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events at Paramount and chief content officer, music for Paramount+. “Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide.”

The venue for the 2023 MTV EMAs and other details will be unveiled at a later date. The MTV European Music Awards were first awarded in 1994.

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the 2022 MTV EMAs, picking up four honors, namely for best video, best artist, best pop and best longform video for her 10-minute version of All Too Well.