Maneskin, Maluma, Kim Petras to Perform at MTV EMAs

Maneskin, Maluma and Kim Petras are the first music acts set to perform at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest.

Latin superstar Maluma, the 2020 VMA winner in the best Latin category, is returning to the EMA stage for the second time during the global music celebration on Sunday, Nov. 14. This year, he is nominated in the best Latin and best LatAm-Central act categories.

Italian rock band Maneskin, nominated for best rock and best group, will make its EMA stage debut in the Hungarian capital after winning the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year with the song “Zitti E Buoni.” “Future Starts Now” singer Petras will also make her EMAs debut.

MTV will unveil the EMAs host, presenters and additional performers later.

After the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the EMAs will return live this year, with ViacomCBS-owned MTV planning to use the big event to counter Hungary’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide said in a recent internal memo.

The event is planned as “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world” from thePapp László Budapest Sportaréna. MTV has said it will broadcast the show live in 180 countries at 9 p.m. Central European Time on Nov. 14.