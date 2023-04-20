Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Comedic Genius Honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Another award is coming Jennifer Coolidge’s way.

MTV confirmed today that The White Lotus star will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards that are airing live on May 7. Coolidge will become the sixth person to receive the prize, following Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

The news comes on the heels of an awards spree for the comedy star who picked up an Emmy, Golden Globe, two Critics Choice Awards and a SAG Award for her work as Tanya on HBO’s hit The White Lotus. Coolidge broke out by playing Stifler’s mom in 1999’s American Pie, a film that launched a comedy franchise.

Coolidge also recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Watcher opposite Naomi Watts, in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez and Netflix’s family adventure We Have a Ghost opposite David Harbour. Her other credits include the Legally Blonde franchise opposite Reese Witherspoon, A Cinderella Story opposite Hilary Duff, Promising Young Woman opposite Carey Mulligan and the Christopher Guest collaborations Best In Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration.

Sponsors of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards include Cheetos and SONIC.