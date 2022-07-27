Mubi Takes Lars Von Trier’s TV Show ‘The Kingdom Exodus’

Arthouse streamer Mubi has snatched up rights for Lars von Trier’s horror TV series The Kingdom Exodus for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India. It marks the first series the film-focused Mubi has ever acquired.

The Kingdom Exodus is the third and final season of von Trier’s cult Kingdom series, with the Danish director returning to the story he first told in The Kingdom seasons 1 and 2, which aired in 1994 and 1997. Streamer Mubi has also acquired the first two seasons of the show, which were long unavailable and have been restored in never-before-seen director’s cuts.

Set in a state-of-the-art hospital that also happens to be haunted, The Kingdom combines surreal horror with slapstick comedy and a twisting mystery plot. The Kingdom Exodus follows Karen, a sleepwalker and obsessive The Kingdom series watcher who is desperately trying to find the answers to the unresolved questions of the show. One night, while in a deep sleep, she wanders into the darkness and ends up in the Kingdom hospital.

Asta Kamma August, Mikael Persbrandt, Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Tuva Novotny star in The Kingdom Exodus, with guest-starring roles from Alexander Skarsgård and David Dencik. Von Trier co-wrote all three Kingdom seasons together with Niels Vørsel.

Presented by Scandinavian streamer Viaplay and Danish public broadcaster DR, The Kingdom Exodus was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa Entertainments with NENT Group and DR as co-producers.

The Kingdom Exodus will have its world premiere out of competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Mubi will stream seasons 1 and 2 of The Kingdom ahead of the five-part The Kingdom Exodus, which will go out on the service this fall, streaming on a weekly episodic basis.

“Mubi is now home to The Kingdom – an incredible show, and the first television series released by Mubi. Ever,” said Mubi founder and CEO Efe Cakarel. “We want to bring more great artistic visions to as many people as possible – whether that’s through film or series. The Kingdom is the perfect first show to introduce episodic storytelling to Mubi and marks one of our biggest steps forward as a company.”

Mubi negotiated the Kingdom deal with Susan Wendt, managing director of TrustNordisk, which is handling international sales on the show.