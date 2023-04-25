Nat Faxon, Tina Fey Attempt to Fix Society After an Alien Attack in ‘Mulligan’ Trailer

The time has come for a new hero for a new world — or so it’s teased in the trailer for Netflix’s new series Mulligan.

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the new adult animated comedy. The series, from co-creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means and executive producer Tina Fey, centers on a band of survivors who have to start society over from scratch after Earth is attacked by aliens.

“It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one,” Netflix teases of the series.

In the trailer, it is teased that there are now 1,132 people left on Earth and Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) is appointed the new president to help turn things around.

“I should’ve stayed awake in school more,” Mulligan says as he sits in the Oval Office, surrounded by wreckage. “Two days ago I was a hero and now everyone’s pissed at me,” he later says. As Mulligan struggles to rebuild society, he relies on a team of others to help.

“We keep making the same mistakes. What else can go wrong today?” Mulligan asks as it is teased that aliens will continue to wreak havoc to “annihilate what’s left of” humans.

Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey and Phil LaMarr also lend their voices to the series, with recurring guest stars to include Daniel Radcliffe, Ayo Edebiri, Ronny Chieng and Kevin Michael Richardson.

The series marks a 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion with Fey reteaming with Robert Carlock and Sam Means for the series. Carlock and Means co-executive produce and also serve as co-showrunners. Fey, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara executive produce. Mulligan is produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment.

Mulligan premieres on May 12.