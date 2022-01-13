‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series.

The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title).

Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.”

Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.”

The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Bahrani will direct.