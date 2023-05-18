‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator Smriti Mundhra Teams With ABC News for Series at Hulu (Exclusive)

Hulu is set to stream a new matchmaking series focusing on Muslim Americans seeking love.

The unscripted and still untitled series is from ABC News Studios and Smriti Mundhra, the creator of the popular Netflix dating series Indian Matchmaking and executive producer of Jewish Matchmaking. Senain Kheshgi (Project Kashmir) will executive produce the series alongside Mundhra, with executive editorial producer Poh Si Teng overseeing the project for ABC News Studios.

In development since 2022, the series will debut on Hulu next year.

While dating and matchmaking shows have become commonplace on both linear TV and on streaming services, Mundhra notes that “this project that will give audiences a chance to experience this journey from a perspective too rarely seen in the mainstream.”

“As a Muslim American, I’m excited to be part of a show that celebrates love and romance within our community,” adds Kheshgi. “In a world where negative stereotypes often paint Muslims as monolithic, this is an important opportunity to showcase the unique stories, personalities and perspectives of our diverse community. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that has the potential to bring people together and positively impact the way Muslim Americans are perceived and understood.”

ABC News Studios, meanwhile, has become a growth driver for ABC News, and is already profitable a year after launch. The studio produces feature documentaries and unscripted series for Disney-owned platforms like ABC, Nat Geo, Disney+ and Hulu.

“ABC News Studios is committed to broadening our roster with shows that speak to the varied experience of our rich diversity,” Teng said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to work with such accomplished producers to move this vision forward.”