‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator Smriti Mundhra Teams With ABC News for Series at Hulu (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Hulu is set to stream a new matchmaking series focusing on Muslim Americans seeking love.
The unscripted and still untitled series is from ABC News Studios and Smriti Mundhra, the creator of the popular Netflix dating series Indian Matchmaking and executive producer of Jewish Matchmaking. Senain Kheshgi (Project Kashmir) will executive produce the series alongside Mundhra, with executive editorial producer Poh Si Teng overseeing the project for ABC News Studios.
In development since 2022, the series will debut on Hulu next year.
Related Stories
While dating and matchmaking shows have become commonplace on both linear TV and on streaming services, Mundhra notes that “this project that will give audiences a chance to experience this journey from a perspective too rarely seen in the mainstream.”
“As a Muslim American, I’m excited to be part of a show that celebrates love and romance within our community,” adds Kheshgi. “In a world where negative stereotypes often paint Muslims as monolithic, this is an important opportunity to showcase the unique stories, personalities and perspectives of our diverse community. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that has the potential to bring people together and positively impact the way Muslim Americans are perceived and understood.”
ABC News Studios, meanwhile, has become a growth driver for ABC News, and is already profitable a year after launch. The studio produces feature documentaries and unscripted series for Disney-owned platforms like ABC, Nat Geo, Disney+ and Hulu.
“ABC News Studios is committed to broadening our roster with shows that speak to the varied experience of our rich diversity,” Teng said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to work with such accomplished producers to move this vision forward.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
selling sunset
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Teases New Villain on Season 6 of Netflix’s Real Estate Reality Series
-
nbcuniversal
NBCU Launch Unveils Below-the-Line Traineeship and Production Assistant Initiative (Exclusive)
-
property brothers
‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott on Taking Control — and Taking Sides in the Gas Stove Debate
-
Live Feed
Superhero Shows “Had Their Time” as New CW Leaders Outline Plans to Make Network “Bigger and Profitable”
-
-