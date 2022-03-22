HBO’s ‘My Brilliant Friend’ to End With Season 4

HBO’s My Brilliant Friend has been renewed for a fourth season, which will also be its last.

The Italian language coming-of-age drama will fittingly close with a season based on the fourth book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part series, The Story of the Lost Child.

My Brilliant Friend is a co-production from HBO and Italian broadcaster Rai that tells the story of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella Cerullo, a.k.a. Lila, whom she met in her first year of primary school in 1950. “Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, who is both her best friend and her worst enemy.”

“When we decided to bring Elena Ferrante’s masterpiece Neapolitan Novels to the screen, we knew Elena and Lila’s story had to be told in its entirety,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “It’s both thrilling and bittersweet to embark on this fourth and final season. We’re deeply grateful to the entire creative team led by Saverio Costanzo and Lorenzo Mieli, and to our season three director Daniele Luchetti. We look forward to completing the quartet and know The Story of the Lost Child will bring the series to a close with the same heart, intimacy and epic storytelling that has defined Elena and Lila’s journey from the beginning.”

“My Brilliant Friend is an asset that has proven the success of our production partnership with HBO Entertainment, Fandango, Fremantle, The Apartment and Wildside,” added Maria Pia Ammirati, director of Rai Fiction. “What lies behind this success is the precious opportunity offered by Elena Ferrante’s four Neapolitan Novels and the realistic, exciting and originally Italian imagery that has brought to life the audio-visual transposition of the friendship between Lila and Len. This mix between a strongly characterized environment, marked first of all by the dialect, then by its humanity and by the emotions heightened through the power of a female friendship, has proved to be a driving force for seriality, as well as a showcase for the creativity and expertise of Italy’s audio-visual industry.”

HBO is currently airing the eight-episode third season of My Brilliant Friend, which concludes April 18.