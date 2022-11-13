Hit Brit Podcast ‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’ to Finish After Seven Years of X-Rated Comedy and 430 Million Downloads

My Dad Wrote a Porno, the hit Brit podcast, is set to end, bringing to a close one of the most successful, groundbreaking and comically x-rated podcasts of all time.

First launched by Jamie Morton, Alice Levine and James Cooper in 2015, My Dad Wrote a Porno began its life when Morton discovered that his retired father, under the pen name Rocky Flintstone, had been secretly writing a series of adult novels entitled Belinda Blinked that focused on the sexual adventures of a 30-something woman called Belinda Blumenthal as she climbed her way up the exotic world of the pots and pans industry. Appalled with his find, which described wild orgies at work meetings, erotic trysts in motels and sex-filled international business trips, Morton brought his friends Levine and Cooper on board, with the three gathering around a kitchen table to read out chapters and discuss the elaborate metaphors (examples include lines such as, “Her nipples were now as large as the three-inch rivets which held the hull of the fateful Titanic”) and crude gynecological language (such as, “He grabbed her cervix”). And so, a cultural phenomenon was born.

Since its launch, My Dad Wrote a Porno has amassed more than 430 million downloads globally, gone on two sold-out world tours, been adapted into an HBO comedy special and garnered a host of celebrity fans, many of whom have taken part. A-list highlights include Lin-Manuel Miranda workshopping a Belinda Blinked musical, Emma Thompson championing the feminist credentials of Rocky, and Michael Sheen lovingly comparing Mr. Flintstone to William Shakespeare. Alongside its own success, My Dad Wrote a Porno is also considered a podcast that helped revolutionize the industry and draw many listeners into the medium.

“This show has been the backbone of our lives for the past eight years. We’ve had new jobs, new homes, breakups, breakdowns and a truckload of Chilean Chardonnay. But the three of us, sitting around the kitchen table reading Rocky’s bad dad porn has been a constant, a guaranteed belly laugh no matter what was going on elsewhere,” said Morton, Levine and Cooper on the decision to end the podcast.

“We know it has been a comfort (and cause of nausea) to millions of listeners too, and it’s been our privilege to be an escape to a different world,” they continued. “The community we have built together around the globe is something we couldn’t be prouder of. It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve reached the final chapter of our podcast. But we have a strong feeling, this isn’t the last you’ll hear of Belinda.”

The final two chapters of My Dad Wrote a Porno will be released on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, while on Dec. 12 a special episode will be released featuring an exclusive interview with the “Banksy of Erotica” himself, Rocky Flintstone.