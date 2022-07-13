‘My Therapist Says’ Instagram Account to Become Scripted TV Series

The My Therapist Says Instagram account is getting the TV treatment.

Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.’s Artists for Artists banner is teaming with the viral account’s co-founders, Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris, to adapt it as a live-action, scripted television series. A platform is not yet attached.

The account launched in 2015 and is operated by co-founders Lola Tash, Nicole Argiris, Nora Tash and Gina Tash and currently has 7.5 million followers. The feed features amusing memes focused on mental health. The feed also inspired the 2020 book My Therapist Says: Advice You Should Probably (Not) Follow.

“Kenan and I were big fans and followers of My Therapist Says before even meeting Lola. My Therapist Says are the pop culture tastemakers and the class clowns that we all need right now. We look forward to bringing this incredible and influential brand to television audiences,” Artists for Artists co-founder and CEO John Ryan Jr. said.

Artists for Artists, a finance and production company, will co-finance the series and exec produce alongside Tash and Argiris.

“Lola and Nicole have a unique and hilarious perspective that has resonated with people all over the world. I’m so excited to welcome our funny sisters to the AFA fam!” Thompson said.

It’s not uncommon for social media accounts to serve as a source of inspiration for scripted television fare. CBS previously adapted $#*! My Dad Says for TV, with the series lasting one season.

Tash and Artists for Artists are repped by Paradigm; Thompson is with UTA and Del Shaw.