‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Set for ATX TV Festival (Exclusive)

The 10th edition of the ATX Television Festival has added a host of programming to its lineup.

Panels for Apple’s Mythic Quest and Central Park, AMC’s new Kevin Can F**k Himself, season five of The Good Fight on Paramount+ and Starz’s Blindspotting, among a host of others. The festival will take place virtually for the second straight year, but is greatly expanding its offerings from the 2020 version and will run across 10 days, June 11-20.

Also on tap are a screenings and Q&As for Fox’s forthcoming dramedy The Big Leap, Netflix’s Sex/Life and Showtime’s docuseries UFO, executive produced by J.J. Abrams. A rundown of the newly announced programming is below; unless otherwise noted, dates and times are still being determined. The festival’s full lineup so far, including the honoring of Michael J. Fox with the Award in Television Excellence, is at ATXfestival.com.

• “Horror Anthologies” (Shudder): panel with Creepshow‘s Greg Nicotero and writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes.

• Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC): Conversation with creator Valerie Armstrong and stars Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden.

• Mythic Quest (Apple TV+): Panel with co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, co-creator Megan Ganz and cast members David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim and Jessie Ennis.

• Central Park (Apple TV+): First look at season two of the animated series and conversation with cast and creatives; panelists TBD.

• Blindspotting (Starz, June 19): Creators Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs and writers Alanna Brown, Nijla Mumin, Priscila Garcia-Jacquier and Benjamin Turner discuss adapting the 2018 film for TV, plus an early look at episode two of the series.

• Home Before Dark (Apple TV+): First look at season two and conversation between showrunner Dana Fox and the show’s real-life inspiration, Hilde Lysiak.

• Sex/Life (Netflix): First look at the series and panel with creator/showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, exec producer J. Miles Dale and cast members Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette.

• The Good Fight (Paramount+): Sceening of the season five premiere and panel with creators Robert and Michelle King and cast members Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.

• History of Them: Screening of the unaired 2018 CBS pilot from One Day at a Time‘s Gloria Calderón Kellett (an ATX advisory board member). Calderón Kellett, director Pam Fryman, and cast members Brett Dier, Ana Villafañe, Caitlin McGee, Chris Powell, Amit Shah and Felix Solis will discuss the show.

• Work in Progress (Showtime): Creator-star Abby McEnany and producers Lilly Wachowski and Samantha Irby, director Yance Ford and actor Celeste Pechous will discuss their collaborative process in shaping the series’ two seasons so far.

• “Indigenize the Narrative”: Native American and Indigenous writers, producers, directors and actors discuss centering Indigenous stories. Panelists include Sierra Teller Ornelas (Rutherford Falls), Sydney Freeland (Rutherford Falls, The Wilds), Michael Greyeyes (Rutherford Falls), Kimberly Guerrero (Rutherford Falls, The Wilds) and writer Migizi Pensoneau(Reservation Dogs), and moderator Vincent Schilling.

• “Guess Who’s Laughing Now”: Presented with GLAAD, the panel will feature trans and non-binary creators, writers and performers discussing comedy. Panelists include Jesse Leigh (Rutherford Falls), Nava Mau (Genera+ion), Armand Fields (Work in Progress) and Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue) with moderator Alex Schmider.

• “The Messy Middle”: Panel presented with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund on the representation of characters with visible disabilities on screen. Participants include actors Steve Way (Ramy), Sofiya Cheyenne(Loudermilk), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician), and Kayla Cromer (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) and writer/producer Katherine Beattie (NCIS: New Orleans).

• Ultra City Smiths (AMC+): First look at AMC’s stop-motion animated series and Q&A with creator Steve Conrad and members of the cast.

• Panels with the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society on the evolution of HIV and AIDS narratives of TV and on abortion and reproductive health on television.

• UFO (Showtime): Screening of part one of the docuseries and conversation with creatives and featured experts; panelists TBD.

• The Big Leap (Fox): Screening of the fall 2021 dramedy and conversation with creator Liz Heldens, executive producer/director Jason Winer, and stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Ser’Darius Blain and Simone Rescasner.

• Surreal Estate (Syfy): First-look conversation for the cabler’s series with stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy.