NAACP Image Awards: ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Colin in Black & White,’ ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Among Winners on Night 5 of Non-Televised Ceremonies

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards on Friday night wrapped up its week-long reveal of winners in several non-televised categories ahead of the live, televised awards show on Saturday night.

On night five, Black-ish, Colin in Black & White and Power Book II: Ghost each won two awards.

The awards for supporting actor and actress in a motion picture were also presented with the trophies going to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Regina King for The Harder They Fall, respectively.

In a taped acceptance speech, Kaluuya thanked those he worked with on the film, including director Shaka King: “Thank you so much for creating an environment for us to fail and learn and grow and pick ourselves up, and sometimes you picked us up.”

He added, “It’s an honor to play Chairman Fred [Hampton] and say his words, and he’s a man that’s changed me for the rest of my life, and I hope others out there and young people out there learn what he learned.”

CODA won the award for independent film, while Encanto won the award for animated film.

Accepting for CODA, writer-director Sian Heder said it was a very “powerful thing to be honored by an organization that has been fighting for diversity and inclusion for over 100 years, so I am very proud and excited to see CODA honored and to see disability make its way into the conversations about representation and inclusion.”

Other notable winners include Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Hart, who won best actress and actor in a TV movie, limited series or dramatic special for Annie Live! and True Story, respectively.

Mary J. Blige, who’s set to perform during the live awards show on Saturday night, won best supporting actress in a drama series for her work in Power Book II: Ghost.

Friday night also saw author and scholar Dr. Safiya Noble receive the first NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, supported by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation and administered by the NAACP.

The non-televised winners were revealed across five nights via streaming presentations hosted by actor-comedian Affion Crockett on YouTube and the NAACP Image Awards’ website.

The live NAACP Image Awards telecast, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is set to air on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

The NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories.

A complete list of the awards handed out on night 5 follows. See the winners from the first two nights here, from Night 3 here and from Night 4 here.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) (WINNER)

Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Keith David – Black as Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC) (WINNER)

Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix) (WINNER)

Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White (Netflix) (WINNER)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White (Netflix) (WINNER)

Cierra Glaude – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Deborah Riley Draper – The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Halcyon Person – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quyen Tran – Maid (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Miles Brown – Black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith – Annie Live! (NBC)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Eris Baker – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) (WINNER)

Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) (WINNER)

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)

Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – Black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) (WINNER)

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power (Greenwich Entertainment) (WINNER)

Attica (Showtime)

My Name Is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios in association with Participant)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Tina (HBO Documentary Films)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King – The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Audra McDonald – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

CODA (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)

Bruised (Netflix)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (RedBird Entertainment)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios)(WINNER)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Vivo (Netflix)