NAACP Image Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Atlanta,‘ ’Better Call Saul’ Among Night Four’s Non-Televised Winners

Abbott Elementary, Atlanta and Better Call Saul are among the winners from the fourth night of the NAACP Image Awards‘ non-televised ceremonies.

Winners during Thursday’s night virtual ceremony encompassed the TV writing, TV directing and podcasting categories.

Brittani Nichols won best writing in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, while Marissa Jo Cerar took the drama series writing award for Women of the Movement.

Angela Barnes won directing honors for the comedy series Atlanta, while Giancarlo Esposito won an NAACP Image Award for directing Better Call Saul.

Winners in the the podcasting categories included The Daily Show and LeVar Burton.

NAACP recognized winners in non-televised categories in virtual ceremonies over multiple nights. Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the winners from night one; Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah and Viola Davis were among those winning during night two; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Quinta Brunson and Keke Palmer were among the night three winners.

The NAACP will hold an awards dinner and program Friday that will be hosted by actress Bresha Webb. The live broadcast featuring the televised categories will take place on Saturday night, with Queen Latifah hosting. The live show will be simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

A full list of winners from night four follows.

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar – Hacks – “Episode 206” (HBO Max)

Ayo Edebiri, Shana Gohd – What We do in the Shadows – “Episode 405” (FX)

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Student Transfer” (ABC) (WINNER)

Karen Joseph Adcock – The Bear – “Episode 105” (FX)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – “Development Day” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – The Good Fight – “Episode 603” (Paramount+)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred – “Episode 101” (FX)

Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “Episode 604” (Paramount+)

Joshua Allen – From Scratch – “Episode 105” (Netflix)

Marissa Jo Cerar – Women of the Movement – “Episode 101” (ABC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Bree West – A Wesley Christmas (BET Networks)

Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – Entergalactic (Netflix) (WINNER)

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO Max)

Lil Rel Howery – Lil Rel Howery: I Said it. Y’all Thinking it (HBO Max)

Matt Lopez – Father of the Bride (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes – Atlanta – “The Homeliest Little Horse” (FX) (WINNER)

Bridget Stokes – A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO Max)

Dee Rees – Upload – “Hamoodi” (Amazon Studios)

Iona Morris Jackson – black-ish – “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods” (ABC)

Pete Chatmon – The Flight Attendant – “Drowning Women” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Debbie Allen – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Robyn” (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul – “Axe and Grind” (AMC) (WINNER)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Women of the Movement – “Mother and Son” (ABC)

Hanelle Culpepper – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Sensia” (Apple TV+)

Kasi Lemmons – Women of the Movement – “Episode 106” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Anton Cropper – Fantasy Football (Paramount+) (WINNER)

Marta Cunningham – 61st Street (AMC)

Sujata Day – Definition Please (Netflix)

Tailiah Breon – Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)

Tine Fields – Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren – Civil (Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin – Sidney (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Sacha Jenkins – Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Showtime)

Sacha Jenkins – Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV+)

W. Kamau Bell – We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics (LJW Community Strategies)

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show (Central Productions, LLC) (WINNER)

Black Tech Green Money (The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams (Interval Presents & Uppity Productions)

Into America with Trymaine Lee (MSNBC)

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Chile, Please (Honey Chile)

GoOD Mornings with CurlyNikki (Walton Media, LLC)

Man to Man: A Black Love Wellness Series (Black Love Inc.)

Maejor Frequency (Audible)

Therapy for Black Girls (Therapy for Black Girls) (WINNER)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Comeback with Erica Cobb (Erica Cobb LLC/One Street Studios)

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay (Spotify & The Ringer)

Into America with Trymaine Lee (MSNBC)

LeVar Burton Reads (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios) (WINNER)

The Sum of Us (Higher Ground)