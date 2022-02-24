NAACP Image Awards: ‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Among Winners From Night 3 of Non-Televised Ceremonies

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards is announcing winners in several non-televised categories via streaming presentations this week.

On Wednesday, Night 3, honors were presented in several TV and film categories. In addition, members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus and Texas Legislative Black Caucus were honored as the recipients of the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award for their work fighting for voting rights in Texas.

In addition, Red Table Talk and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah each took home two awards on Wednesday night. Red Table Talk was named best talk series, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith being named best host (individual or ensemble) for a talk or news/information series or special. Daily Show was named best variety series or special, while Noah won best host (individual or ensemble) in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special.

Other notable winners included The Harder They Fall as best ensemble cast in a film; Danny Boyd Jr. for best breakthrough performance in a film, for Bruised; and Maya Rudolph for best guest performance, for Saturday Night Live.

A full list of winners from Night 3 follows. See the winners from Nights 1 and 2 here.

NIGHT THREE: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) (WINNER)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) (WINNER)

Joy Reid – The Reidout (MSNBC)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins – The Real (Syndicated)

LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Wild ‘n Out (VH1) (WINNER)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Cedric the Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards 2021 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The Reidout (MSNBC) (WINNER)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix) (WINNER)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free (PBS)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)

Insecure Documentary (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Series

We the People (Netflix) (WINNER)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon) (WINNER)

Angela Bassett – Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)

Billy Porter – Fairfax (Amazon Studios)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Letitia Wright – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed (Universal Pictures)

Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo (Netflix)

Eric André – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Danny Boyd Jr. – Bruised (Netflix) (WINNER)

Sheila Atim – Bruised (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan (Columbia Pictures)

Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man (RLJE Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Jamila Wignot – Ailey (Neon)

Liesl Tommy – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Rebecca Hall – Passing (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)

Coming 2 America (Paramount Releasing/Amazon Studios)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners (Netflix) (WINNER)

African America (Netflix)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) (Janus Films)

Flee (Neon/Participant)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Orange Studio)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Alani “La La” Anthony – The Chi (Showtime)

Christina Elmore – Insecure (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Erika Alexander – Run the World (Starz)