Nadja Webb Adds Scripted Development Oversight for BET

Nadja Webb continues to take on new responsibilities at BET.

The executive has been promoted for the second time in two years and will now serve as exec vp programming business operations, reporting to BET president Scott Mills.

Webb will now lead BET’s scripted programming functions, including development, casting and current for BET’s linear network, streamer BET+ and BET Studios. She will also continue to oversee programming operations as well as business and legal affairs for all BET brands.

The latest promotion comes 16 months after she was upped to include oversight of programming operations, business and legal affairs, for scripted, unscripted, music and specials programming. She also oversees the global music strategy team for the ViacomCBS cable channels.

“BET commissions more Black scripted series than any other company — 14 in 2021 alone,” Mills said in a statement announcing Webb’s latest promotion. “Aligning our extremely talented scripted creative executives with Nadja’s great business and operations acumen will allow us to continue to deliver the hit scripted series our audiences love across our platforms.”

Webb, one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s top dealmakers of 2019, previously served as senior vp and deputy general counsel, where her oversight included ViacomCBS teams at MTV, MTV2, MTVU, VH1, Logo, CMT and BET.

“I have had the privilege of partnering with BET’s scripted department for years, and have tremendous appreciation for their creativity, insights and talent relationships,” Webb said Tuesday. “In this expanded role, I am extremely excited to bring my business and operations expertise to lead the extraordinary work this talented, creative team does.”

Webb marks a key ally for Mills after the BET president partnered with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to launch BET Studios. Webb was instrumental in the dealmaking that brought another prolific creator, Tyler Perry, to ViacomCBS with an overall deal that includes an ownership stake in BET+. Webb has been a Viacom employee dating back to 2001, when she joined as a senior counsel.