‘Nancy Drew’ Producer Slams The CW for Sudden Cancellation: “They Suck”

There isn’t any mystery as to how a producer of Nancy Drew feels about the show being axed.

While fans have known The CW series was ending since last October, the creative team apparently wasn’t given enough heads up during the production process by The CW’s new management to craft a more proper ending for the show.

Executive producer Larry Teng took to X (formerly known as Twitter) late Thursday to express his frustration after the mystery drama’s fourth and final season aired its finale this week.

“From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive,” he wrote. “Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened.”

Teng explained the creative team only learned the show was being canceled when they were scripting the finale — and then only because CBS Studios had reached out to the network on an unrelated cast scheduling matter.

“It was then, [the president of the new CW] said to us ‘Oh, we’re not picking you up,'” Teng wrote. “The show is too expensive.’ Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.”

“What a fucking shitty way of telling us we were getting canceled,” he continued. “Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting [creators Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor] give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit… which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain fucking disrespect. I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew.”

The CW had no immediate comment.

Nancy Drew was one of a few scripted original shows to have survived The CW’s 2022-23 season ahead of The CW’s sale to station group Nexstar. Once the new company took control, it proceeded to radically change the longtime young adult destination with older skewing content, such as golf, NASCAR and Inside the NFL, as well as reality TV such as FBoy Island. Here’s The CW’s fall schedule.