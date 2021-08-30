‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ Nabs Series Order at The CW

The CW is moving forward with its Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift.

The broadcast network has handed out a straight to series order for the show, which centers on a Black, gay billionaire inventor. The team behind Nancy Drew, including showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor and series creators Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are all involved in the spinoff.

Tom Swift — which, like Nancy Drew, has its roots in early 20th century novels for young readers from the Stratemeyer Syndicate — will follow the title character (Tian Richards, Burden) who’s thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

The spinoff went into development in October 2020, and Richards made his first appearance as Tom Swift in a May episode of Nancy Drew.

The series is the fourth rookie — and second spinoff of an established CW show — the network is adding to its 2021-22 slate. The broadcaster has also picked up All American: Homecoming, an offshoot of All American set an an HBCU; 4400, an update of the 2004-07 USA Network series; and DC Comics drama Naomi from Ava DuVernay.

CBS Studios and Fake Empire produce Tom Swift. Taylor, Landau and Cameron Johnson (Empire) created the series and will executive produce alongside Fake Empire’s Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski.