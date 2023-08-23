Nancy Frangione, ‘Another World’ and ‘All My Children’ Actress, Dies at 70

Nancy Frangione, a soap opera star best known for her roles in Another World and All My Children, has died. She was 70.

The actress died on Aug. 18 in Massachusetts, her family announced. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Born on July 10, 1953, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, Frangione made her TV debut in 1977 as Tara Martin on ABC’s All My Children. She continued to portray the character on several episodes until 1979.

Soon after, Frangione landed her most notable role as Cecile de Poulignac on Another World, which she initially played from 1980 to 1986. She later reprised the character for several episodes in 1995.

In Another World, her character was known as a scheming villainess and found herself in a love triangle with the characters Blaine (Laura Malone) and Sandy (Christopher Rich). Frangione also won Soap Opera Digest‘s outstanding villainess award for her performance on the daytime soap opera.

In 1985, she served as a temporary replacement for Andrea Evans as Tina Lord on ABC’s One Life to Live. Her other television credits include Cousin Marsha on The Nanny as well as guest roles on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Matlock and Highway to Heaven. As for movies, she made appearances in 1988’s Sharing Richard as Bonnie and 1990’s In the Line of Duty: A Cop Killing as Maggie.

Apart from screen acting, Frangione also performed in Equus on Broadway in 1974.

Frangione also tied the knot with her Another World co-star Rich but they later divorced. They share one daughter together.