‘Feud’ Revived at FX, Naomi Watts to Star in Season 2

Five years after it last aired, FX has pulled the trigger on a second season of its anthology series Feud.

The second season of the Ryan Murphy-produced series has lined up a powerhouse team, with two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts set to star, Gus Van Sant directing, and Jon Robin Baitz writing and serving as showrunner. Season two will be subtitled Capote’s Women and is based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Feud: Bette and Joan aired in March and April 2017 and chronicled the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? A second season was to have chronicled the dissolution of the marriage between England’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana, but that idea was later scrapped. FX executives have since said they were open to making more of the anthology, but a protracted search for the right material and Murphy moving his overall deal from 20th TV to Netflix in 2018 put the show on the back burner.

Capote’s Women will be set in the 1970s and will tell the story of how the author had a bitter falling out with a number of New York society women — including Barbara “Babe” Paley, Gloria Guinness, Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy’s sister) Slim Hayward, Pamela Churchill and C.Z. Guest — whom he called his “swans.”

Struggling with writer’s block following the publication of In Cold Blood, Capote attempted to write a novel titled Answered Prayers. He eventually published a piece of it, “La Côte Basque 1965,” in Esquire. The very thinly veiled fiction revealed a number of scandals among the circle of women.

Watts will play Paley, the wife of then-CBS chairman Bill Paley, in the series and serve as an executive producer. Casting searches are underway for actors to play Capote and the other women.

Disney’s 20th TV and Plan B produce Feud. Murphy executive produces with Baitz (Brothers and Sisters), Van Sant (Milk, Promised Land), Watts, Dede Gardner of Plan B, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who played the title roles in Feud: Bette and Joan.

