‘Narcos,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Angel’ Alums Head Cast for Freeform Thriller

Freeform’s latest drama pilot has lined up an impressive cast.

The untitled project from Grace and Frankie executive producer Julie Durk and Ryan Seacrest Productions will star Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (Batwoman, The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) and Amy Acker (Angel, Person of Interest). The pilot, which begins production Monday, is described as a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets.

The cast also includes Jon Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond).

Londo will play the lead role of Elena, who seems like a friendly young woman trying to get a job as a live-in nanny for a wealthy widower and his son. She’s not the wide-eyed innocent she appears to be, however, and will discover she’s not the only one with a hidden agenda.

Christie will play Matthew, a self-made architect grieving the loss of his wife and trying to make sure his young son (Samiri) is happy. He’s surprised to find he has chemistry with Elena.

Bishop plays Mrs. Ivey, an imperious woman and lifelong fixture at the landmark apartment building her father built, who knows where all the bodies are buried and will protect her family and their secrets at all costs.

Acker will play Tory, the older sister of Matthew’s late wife who has long resented her younger sibling and takes an instant dislike to Elena. Though she’s married, she clearly has eyes for Matthew.

Ecker will play Scottie, Elena’s boyfriend who has helped land the job at the Greybourne — and who is working a scheme Elena isn’t fully aware of. Lumpkin plays Elliott, a teenager who lives at the Greybourne and forms a quick bond with Elena. He tells her he knows everything about the building’s grim history.

Samiri’s Jasper is a shy, sad child who’s still recovering from his mom’s death but opens up to Elena, who makes him laugh and feel safe again. Royale will play Ginny, a fellow nanny at the Greybourne and one of the few people who can get past the armor Elena puts up for everyone else.

Durk is writing and executive producing the pilot; Jeffrey Reiner (Dirty John, Friday Night Lights) is directing.

