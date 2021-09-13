‘Narcos: Mexico’ to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Narcos: Mexico is gearing up for its final chapter.

Netflix’s drug cartel saga will end with the previously announced third season of Narcos: Mexico. The final 10-episode season releases Nov. 5.

The Mexico reset series will bring the Narcos franchise to its sixth season overall, as the cartel drama remains a top global performer for the streaming giant among its original series. (Netflix does not release traditional viewership data.)

Co-creator Carlo Bernard, executive producer since the Gaumont production launched in 2015, took over the showrunner reins for season three. Previous showrunner Eric Newman, who has several upcoming projects at Netflix via his overall deal, remains an executive producer along with Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro and Andrés Baiz. “When we began this endeavor — making a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production — it seemed insane. But Netflix saw its potential then and their faith in us never wavered,” longtime boss Newman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 when the third season was renewed.

As previously announced, former star Wagner Moura, who brought back his critically acclaimed portrayal of Pablo Escobar with a previous Narcos: Mexico cameo, joins a list of season three directors that includes Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

When the drug cartel drama returns, it will evolve along the Narcos: Mexico timeline. A handful of new faces join a returning cast led by Scoot McNairy’s starring DEA agent, Walt Breslin, and will pick up in Mexico after Diego Luna’s exit as starring narco, Felix Gallardo.

The season three teaser (below) reveals at least one new twist: Narcos will have its first female narrator in newcomer Luisa Rubino, who joins this season as a young idealistic and ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated. Previous seasons have been voiced (in reverse chronological order) by McNairy, Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook.

Set in the ’90s when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three will examine the war that breaks out after Felix’s (Luna) arrest. The official synopsis reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

The returning cast of series regulars includes McNairy, as well as José María Yázpik (Amado Carillo Fuentes), Alfonso Dosal (Benjamín Arellano Félix), Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix), Matt Letscher (DEA agent James Kuykendall), Manuel Masalva (Ramón Arellano Félix), Alejandro Edda (Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and Gorka Lasaosa (Héctor Palma).

In total, nine series regulars were added for season three, as well as a slew of guest stars. New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny,” who guest stars as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors.”

When previously speaking to THR about how the Narcos: Mexico story would evolve after season two, Newman teased of what’s to come: “You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos. If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.” See first look photos from the third and final season, below.

