‘The Talk’ Co-Host and Former NBC News Anchor Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Former NBC News anchor Natalie Morales is getting back into the TV news business.

Morales is joining CBS News as a correspondent. The new job, which she will start Nov. 1, will be in addition to her role moderating the CBS daytime panel show The Talk.

Morales left NBC a year ago to join The Talk, which she hosts alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. Before joining the show, she had spent 22 years at NBC News as an anchor and correspondent for Today, Dateline and MSNBC. She also worked as anchor of the syndicated entertainment news series Access.

At CBS News, Morales will leverage her experience at Dateline to contribute to the CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours, though she will also report for CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Mornings and the network’s other programs.

She is a high-profile addition to the news division and someone with the true crime reporting bona fides to fit in at 48 Hours, as well as the sensibility for CBS’ morning programs.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs and I’m hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face,” Morales said in a statement. “48 Hours pioneered true crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.”

“Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” added CBS News and stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani. “She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team.”