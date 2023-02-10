Natasha Lyonne Says She Almost Starred on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Blossom’

Natasha Lyonne is dishing on some iconic roles she was close to landing early in her career.

While on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Poker Face star to name a role that another actress got that she thinks should have been hers. She quickly responded in a playful manner, “Oh, gosh, there’s a lot … I mean, how far back do you want to go?”

“Well, I didn’t get Six or Blossom. I didn’t get Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” she said, taking Cohen by surprise. Lyonne then added that she didn’t get a role in John Hughes’ 1991 film Curly Sue.

Cohen seemed to be most taken aback by the Orange Is the New Black actress saying she did not get the role of Six in the ’90s hit series Blossom. “Wow! I would have loved to see you as Six,” he added. “What a reinterpretation of the part.”

Jenna von Oÿ went on to star as Six LeMeure in the Don Reo-created show from 1990 to 1995, with Mayim Bialik starring as Blossom Russo.

As for Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Melissa Joan Hart played the leading role from 1996 to 2003. In Curly Sue, Alisan Porter portrayed the title role in the family-comedy.

Throughout her career, Lyonne has made her name starring in popular films and shows such as American Pie, Slums of Beverly Hills, Everyone Says I Love You, Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, The Intervention and her latest role as Charlie Cale on Rian Johnson’s Poker Face.