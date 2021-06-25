Nathan Fielder Lands Comedy Series at HBO

Nathan For You‘s Nathan Fielder is headed for HBO.

The writer, actor and comedian will star in comedy The Rehearsal, which has been picked up straight to series at the premium cable network. In addition to top-lining the series, he will also write, direct and exec produce it.

The series stems from an overall deal Fielder inked with WarnerMedia-backed HBO last year under which he also exec produces critical breakout docuseries How To… With John Wilson. The deal included a pilot order for what became The Rehearsal, with HBO bypassing that stage and going straight to series instead.

The Rehearsal, a half-hour comedy, is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped and features Fielder giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. It’s unclear if The Rehearsal will be scripted or a docuseries similar to How To; HBO declined comment when asked for additional details on the series.

Fielder’s managers, Christie Smith and Dan McManus at Rise Management, will also exec produce The Rehearsal.

Fielder is best known for creating and starring in Comedy Central’s Nathan For You, the parody series in which he played a skewed version of himself and offered outlandish ideas to help struggling companies and individuals. The series, which also saw Fielder famously detail how to hack Emmy voting in an FYC stunt, ran for four seasons from 2013-2017. While the TV Academy never recognized Nathan For You, the series did earn a best comedy/variety series trophy from the WGA. Nathan For You is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham, Fielder’s credits also include The Disaster Artist, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers and Drunk History.