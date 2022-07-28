2022 News & Documentary Emmy Nominations Revealed

'The Rescue' and 'Today'

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced its nominees for the 2022 Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which will be presented in two different categories: News on Sept. 28 and documentary on Sept. 29.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” says Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO.

Sixty four categories were announced on Thursday, and the National Academy will also give out two Lifetime Achievement Awards to Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour for news, and Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary.

ABC scored the most nominations with 39, followed by CNN with 37.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning CBS

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

Today NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 ABC

60 Minutes CBS

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Nightline ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook AJ+

Omar Jimenez CNN

Antonia Hylton NBC

Paola Ramos Vice

Rachel Scott ABC

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events ABC

The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis CNN

CBS News CBS

Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border CNN

NBC News Specials NBC

January 6 Attack on the Capitol

PBS NewsHour PBS

PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes CBS

January 6th

60 Minutes CBS

The Beast

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege The New Yorker

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu

24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

The Insurrection

Vice News Vice

Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

The Climate Crisis

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight Vice

Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight Vice

Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20 ABC

George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice

Yemen: The Forgotten War

VICE News Tonight Vice

Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Miss Lucille

CNN Digital CNN

Running as Equals

CNN Heroes CNN

Shirley Raines

The Undefeated Presents ESPN

Why We Kneel

Vice News Vice

Deaf in a Pandemic

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 ABC

The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later

48 Hours CBS

What Happened to the Perfect Child?

60 Minutes CBS

The Comeback

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’

VICE News Tonight Vice

This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City CNN

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs CNN

Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People The New York Times

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

VICE News Tonight Vice

The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels

VICE News Tonight Vice

Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza The New York Times

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

Buried Truths: America’s Indigenous Boarding Schools

NBC News Digital NBC

Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb

VICE News Tonight Vice

A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

The Lost Children of Xinjiang

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS

Norah O’Donnell Investigates: A Silent Epidemic in the U.S. Military

CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News CBS

Seatback Collapse

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS

Handcuffed to the Truth

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

Unrelinquished: When Abusers Keep Their Guns

FRONTLINE PBS

Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up

FRONTLINE In Partnership with the International Consortium PBS

of Investigative Journalists

The Pandora Papers

Nightline ABC

Blindsided

The Source Vice

The Shockwave

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live ABC

Mission to Mars, Live!

ABC News Special Events ABC

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

ABC News Special Events ABC

9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers

Deadline | White House MSNBC

Lives Well Lived

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN

Outstanding Recorded News Special

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Reckonings

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Behind the Badge

The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special CNN

A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP

CBS News Face the Nation CBS

Afghanistan’s Collapse

CBS News Face the Nation CBS

Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy

Meet the Press NBC

Schools, America & Race

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Showtime

Reigning Chaos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

Capitol Insurrection

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Amanpour CNN

60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Blue States, You’re the Problem

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

I’m a Trans Runner Struggling to Compete Fairly

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Greta Thunberg Has Given Up on Politicians

Outstanding Live Interview

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine

Don Lemon Tonight CNN

Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone

Katy Tur Reports MSNBC

Haiti: Biden Administration Expels Migrants to Danger

State of the Union CNN

Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6″

State of the Union CNN

A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed

The New York Times DealBook Summit: One-on-One with Adam Neumann The New York Times

Outstanding Edited Interview

20/20 ABC

Escape from a House of Horror

60 Minutes CBS

The Facebook Whistleblower

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Officer Dunn: Capital Cop

ABC News Special ABC

Alec Baldwin Unscripted

CNN Special Report CNN

COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CBS News: CBS Mornings, CBS This Morning, and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS News: Eye on Earth CBS

CNN Special Report CNN

Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food

Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests CNN

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline ABC

Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Special Report CNN

WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism

Nightline ABC

The Appointment

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes

The New York Times Presents FX

Move Fast & Vape Things

VICE News Tonight Vice

Aging, Inc.

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 ABC

Something’s Coming: West Side Story

60 Minutes CBS

The Final Act

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

The New York Times Presents FX

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

The Story Of Vice

A Thousand Miles

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

60 Minutes CBS

A New Model

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu

GameStopped

Bloomberg Quicktake Bloomberg News

The Paycheck: The Systemic Overtaxing of Black Homes in America

FRONTLINE and NPR in conjunction with the Investigative Reporting Workshop PBS

The Healthcare Divide

FRONTLINE and The New York Times PBS

Boeing’s Fatal Flaw

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian

20/20 ABC

George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

48 Hours CBS

The Station Nightclub Fire: Who’s Responsible?

Dateline NBC NBC

The Investigation

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

The Jim Crow Convictions

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times

Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot The Wall Street Journal

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

BANNED: A Woman’s 200-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion

Best News Coverage—Long Form

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

VICE News Tonight Vice

Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice

Yemen: The Forgotten War

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

137 Shots Netflix

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis Netflix

FRONTLINE PBS

China’s COVID Secrets

FRONTLINE In Partnership with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s PBS

Investigative Reporting Program

American Insurrection

HBO Documentary Films HBO

In the Same Breath

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

3212 Un-Redacted ABC

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Obama: In Search of as More Perfect Union

HBO Max HBO

A La Calle

POV PBS

Mayor

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Netflix

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

CNN Films CNN

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock Fuse

FRONTLINE PBS

A Thousand Cuts

MSNBC Films MSNBC

In the Dark of the Valley

Pray Away Netflix

The New York Times Presents FX

To Live and Die in Alabama

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Assassins Starz

FRONTLINE PBS

Escaping Eritrea

FRONTLINE PBS

In the Shadow of 9/11

HBO Documentary Films HBO

The Forever Prisoner

The Line Apple TV+

Outstanding Historical Documentary

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Desert One History Channel

Downing of a Flag PBS

POV: The Neutral Ground PBS

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song PBS

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

HBO Documentary Films HBO

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

MSNBC Films MSNBC

Paper and Glue

The One and Only Dick Gregory Showtime

The Real Charlie Chaplin Showtime

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

The Hunt for Planet B CNN Films CNN

Down to Earth: The Astronaut’s Perspective NASA TV

Fathom Apple TV+

Coded Bias Independent Lens PBS

Picture a Scientist NOVA PBS

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Lucy The Human Chimp HBO/HBO Max

Nature PBS

The Elephant and the Termite

Nature PBS

My Garden of a Thousand Bees

Playing with Sharks Disney+

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Netflix

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

FRONTLINE and Chasing the Dream PBS

The Power of the Fed

Independent Lens PBS

Storm Lake

Local, USA WORLD Channel

Entangled

Vice News Vice

The Big Squeeze

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Buried Showtime

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Life of Crime 1984-2020

HBO Documentary Films HBO

The Murders at Starved Rock

HBO Documentary Films HBO

The Slow Hustle

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Outstanding Short Documentary

A Broken House The New Yorker

HBO Documentary Films HBO

The Last Cruise

Op-Docs The New York Times

Takeover

Through Our Eyes: Apart HBO/HBO Max

Through Our Eyes: Shelter HBO/HBO Max

Best Documentary

FRONTLINE PBS

A Thousand Cuts

FRONTLINE in Partnership with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s PBS

Investigative Reporting Program

American Insurrection

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Four Hours at the Capitol

HBO Documentary Films HBO

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Obama: In Search of a More Perfect Union

HBO Documentary Films HBO

In the Same Breath

MSNBC Films MSNBC

Paper and Glue

The First Wave Hulu

The Line Apple TV+

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto Univision

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Noticiero Univision Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderón Univision

Vanessa Huac Telemundo

Cristina Londoño Telemundo

Jorge Ramos Univision

Teresa Rodriguez Univision

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Crisis en Texas

España: volcán en erupción CNN en Español

Insurrección en el Capitolio CNN en Español

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Enero 6- Asalto a la Democracia

Noticiero Univision Univision

Desafío a la democracia

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision

La oscura luz del mundo

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Guerra del Agua

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Secuestrados

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Coyotes

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Asi son las cocinas de los narcos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision

Carne de cañón

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Galápagos una ventana hacia el futuro

Op-Docs The New York Times

The Death Cleaner

Op-Docs The New York Times

57 Days

Univision News Digital Univision

La lucha de mujeres negras e hispanas contra la amenaza del desalojo

VICE News Tonight Vice

Después de la tormenta

Outstanding Interactive Media

Alchemy Immersive Oculus TV

Kingdom of Plants with David Attenborough

Alchemy Immersive Oculus TV

David Attenborough’s First Life

CNN Visuals CNN

Assault on Democracy: Paths to the Insurrection

Re-Educated The New Yorker

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Postcards from a World on Fire

Outstanding Interactive Media: Innovation

FRONTLINE PBS

Un(re)solved

Goliath: Playing with Reality Oculus

Inaccessible Cities AJ Contrast / Al Jazeera Digital

POV POV

The Changing Same: American Pilgrimage

What the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Destroyed The New York Times

Outstanding Writing: News

20/20 ABC

Escape from a House of Horror

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY

60 Minutes CBS

Handcuffed to the Truth

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding Research: News

20/20 ABC

Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

The New York Times Presents FX

Move Fast & Vape Things

Vice News Vice

The Shockwave

VICE News Tonight Vice

Handle With Care: Investigating the For-Profit Foster Care System

Outstanding Direction: News

20/20 ABC

911 Babies: Twenty Years Later

Director: Michaela Dowd

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

Director: Tine

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Director: James Adolphus

January 6th CNN

Director: Reza Baktar

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN

Director: Brett Kelly

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

60 Minutes CBS

The Green River Drift

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

VICE News Tonight Vice

After the Flood

Outstanding Editing: News

20/20 ABC

George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

Vice News Vice

The Shockwave

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Graphic Open

CNN Digital CNN

QAnon Letter

CNN Digital CNN

The Hippie Trail

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Joe Did It. But How?

The Secret IRS Files ProPublica

VICE News Tonight Vice

Pandemic Time

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

HBO Documentary Films HBO

The Forever Prisoner

Nature PBS

The Elephant and the Termite

The Rescue National Geographic

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Romance Scams

Outstanding Research: Documentary

9/11: I Was There History Channel

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Independent Lens PBS

Cured

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

HBO Documentary Films HBO

In the Same Breath

Director: Nanfu Wang

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Simple As Water

Director: Megan Mylan

Misha and the Wolves Netflix

Director: Sam Hobkinson

The First Wave Hulu

Director: Matthew Heineman

The Rescue National Geographic

Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Buried Showtime

Nature PBS

Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains

Nature PBS

The Elephant and the Termite

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Netflix

The First Wave Hulu

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room Apple TV+

HBO Documentary Films HBO

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

HBO Documentary Films HBO

Four Hours at the Capitol

The First Wave Hulu

Vice News Vice

Toxic Pigs of Fukushima

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis Netflix

CNN Films CNN

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker MTV Documentary Films

Gossip Showtime

Vox Vox

Missing Chapter

Outstanding Music Composition

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis Netflix

The First Wave Hulu

The Real Charlie Chaplin Showtime

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Woman In Motion Paramount+

Outstanding Sound

9/11: I Was There History Channel

Fathom Apple TV+

Independent Lens PBS

Mr. Soul!

The First Wave Hulu

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson Apple TV+

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

3A Studio Build MSNBC

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Andra Day Performance

CNN Films CNN

The Lost Sons

Procession Netflix

Outstanding Technical Achievement

48 Hours & CBS News CBS

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

ABC News Live ABC

Mission to Mars, Live!

CBS Mornings CBS

NEW Challenge

TODAY NBC

Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Becoming Cousteau Disney+

History of the Sitcom Campaign CNN

The First Wave Hulu

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

7 News at Six WSVN-TV (Miami, FL)

Surfside Condo Collapse

Battleground Salt Lake KSL 5-TV (Salt Lake City, UT)

Local 10 News WPLG-TV (Miami-Ft.

Condo Collapse – The 10:00 Hour Lauderdale, FL)

NBC 7 News At 11 KNSD-TV (San Diego,

Wildfire Triggers Evacuations CA)

WAVE 3 News WAVE 3 (Louisville, Louisville’s First Weekend of Protests KY)

WFAA at 10pm WFAA-TV (Dallas – Not Cancun… Fort Worth, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News KNXV-TV (Phoenix, Full Disclosure AZ)

CBS 2 Chicago 10pm WBBM-TV (Chicago, My Name Is Anjanette Young IL)

KARE 11 News KARE-TV

KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual (Minneapolis, MN)

FOX31 KDVR-TV (Denver, Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain CO)