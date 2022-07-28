×
2022 News & Documentary Emmy Nominations Revealed

'Anderson Cooper 360' and National Geographic's 'The Rescue' received nominations.

The Rescue and Today Show
'The Rescue' and 'Today' National Geographic Documentary Films/Courtesy Everett Collection; Nathan Congleton/NBC

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced its nominees for the 2022 Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which will be presented in two different categories: News on Sept. 28 and documentary on Sept. 29.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” says Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO.

Sixty four categories were announced on Thursday, and the National Academy will also give out two Lifetime Achievement Awards to Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour for news, and Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary.

ABC scored the most nominations with 39, followed by CNN with 37.

Read on for a full list of nominees.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning CBS

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

Today NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 ABC

60 Minutes CBS

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Nightline ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook AJ+

Omar Jimenez CNN

Antonia Hylton NBC

Paola Ramos Vice

Rachel Scott ABC

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events ABC
The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis CNN

CBS News CBS
Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border CNN

NBC News Specials NBC
January 6 Attack on the Capitol

PBS NewsHour PBS
PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes CBS
January 6th

60 Minutes CBS
The Beast

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege The New Yorker

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Insurrection

Vice News Vice
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Climate Crisis

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC
Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight Vice
Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight Vice
Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20 ABC
George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War

VICE News Tonight Vice
Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Miss Lucille

CNN Digital CNN
Running as Equals

CNN Heroes CNN
Shirley Raines

The Undefeated Presents ESPN
Why We Kneel

Vice News Vice
Deaf in a Pandemic

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 ABC
The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later

48 Hours CBS
What Happened to the Perfect Child?

60 Minutes CBS
The Comeback

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’

VICE News Tonight Vice
This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City CNN

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs CNN

Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People The New York Times

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN
9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

VICE News Tonight Vice
The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels

VICE News Tonight Vice
Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza The New York Times

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Buried Truths: America’s Indigenous Boarding Schools

NBC News Digital NBC
Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb

VICE News Tonight Vice
A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
The Lost Children of Xinjiang

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS
Norah O’Donnell Investigates: A Silent Epidemic in the U.S. Military

CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News CBS
Seatback Collapse

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Unrelinquished: When Abusers Keep Their Guns

FRONTLINE PBS
Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up

FRONTLINE In Partnership with the International Consortium PBS
of Investigative Journalists
The Pandora Papers

Nightline ABC
Blindsided

The Source Vice
The Shockwave

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!

ABC News Special Events ABC
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

ABC News Special Events ABC
9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers

Deadline | White House MSNBC
Lives Well Lived

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN

Outstanding Recorded News Special

60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Reckonings

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Behind the Badge

The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special CNN
A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP

CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Afghanistan’s Collapse

CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy

Meet the Press NBC
Schools, America & Race

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Showtime
Reigning Chaos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC
Capitol Insurrection

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Amanpour CNN
60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Blue States, You’re the Problem

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
I’m a Trans Runner Struggling to Compete Fairly

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Greta Thunberg Has Given Up on Politicians

Outstanding Live Interview

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine

Don Lemon Tonight CNN
Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone

Katy Tur Reports MSNBC
Haiti: Biden Administration Expels Migrants to Danger

State of the Union CNN
Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6″

State of the Union CNN
A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed

The New York Times DealBook Summit: One-on-One with Adam Neumann The New York Times

Outstanding Edited Interview
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror

60 Minutes CBS
The Facebook Whistleblower

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Officer Dunn: Capital Cop

ABC News Special ABC
Alec Baldwin Unscripted

CNN Special Report CNN
COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CBS News: CBS Mornings, CBS This Morning, and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS News: Eye on Earth CBS

CNN Special Report CNN
Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food

Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests CNN

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline ABC
Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Special Report CNN
WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism

Nightline ABC
The Appointment

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes

The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things

VICE News Tonight Vice
Aging, Inc.

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 ABC
Something’s Coming: West Side Story

60 Minutes CBS
The Final Act

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

The New York Times Presents FX
Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

The Story Of Vice
A Thousand Miles

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

60 Minutes CBS
A New Model

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
GameStopped

Bloomberg Quicktake Bloomberg News
The Paycheck: The Systemic Overtaxing of Black Homes in America

FRONTLINE and NPR in conjunction with the Investigative Reporting Workshop PBS
The Healthcare Divide

FRONTLINE and The New York Times PBS
Boeing’s Fatal Flaw

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian

20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

48 Hours CBS
The Station Nightclub Fire: Who’s Responsible?

Dateline NBC NBC
The Investigation

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
The Jim Crow Convictions

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times

Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot The Wall Street Journal

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
BANNED: A Woman’s 200-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion

Best News Coverage—Long Form

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian
60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

137 Shots Netflix

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis Netflix

FRONTLINE PBS
China’s COVID Secrets

FRONTLINE In Partnership with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s PBS
Investigative Reporting Program
American Insurrection

HBO Documentary Films HBO
In the Same Breath

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

3212 Un-Redacted ABC

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Obama: In Search of as More Perfect Union

HBO Max HBO
A La Calle

POV PBS
Mayor

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Netflix

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

CNN Films CNN
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock Fuse

FRONTLINE PBS
A Thousand Cuts

MSNBC Films MSNBC
In the Dark of the Valley

Pray Away Netflix

The New York Times Presents FX
To Live and Die in Alabama

Outstanding Investigative Documentary
Assassins Starz

FRONTLINE PBS
Escaping Eritrea

FRONTLINE PBS
In the Shadow of 9/11

HBO Documentary Films HBO
The Forever Prisoner

The Line Apple TV+

Outstanding Historical Documentary

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Desert One History Channel

Downing of a Flag PBS

POV: The Neutral Ground PBS

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song PBS

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

HBO Documentary Films HBO
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

MSNBC Films MSNBC
Paper and Glue

The One and Only Dick Gregory Showtime

The Real Charlie Chaplin Showtime

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

The Hunt for Planet B CNN Films CNN

Down to Earth: The Astronaut’s Perspective NASA TV

Fathom Apple TV+

Coded Bias Independent Lens PBS

Picture a Scientist NOVA PBS

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Lucy The Human Chimp HBO/HBO Max

Nature PBS
The Elephant and the Termite

Nature PBS
My Garden of a Thousand Bees

Playing with Sharks Disney+

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Netflix

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

FRONTLINE and Chasing the Dream PBS
The Power of the Fed

Independent Lens PBS
Storm Lake

Local, USA WORLD Channel
Entangled

Vice News Vice
The Big Squeeze

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Buried Showtime

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Life of Crime 1984-2020

HBO Documentary Films HBO
The Murders at Starved Rock

HBO Documentary Films HBO
The Slow Hustle

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Outstanding Short Documentary

A Broken House The New Yorker

HBO Documentary Films HBO
The Last Cruise

Op-Docs The New York Times
Takeover

Through Our Eyes: Apart HBO/HBO Max

Through Our Eyes: Shelter HBO/HBO Max

Best Documentary

FRONTLINE PBS
A Thousand Cuts

FRONTLINE in Partnership with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s PBS
Investigative Reporting Program
American Insurrection

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Four Hours at the Capitol

HBO Documentary Films HBO
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Obama: In Search of a More Perfect Union

HBO Documentary Films HBO
In the Same Breath

MSNBC Films MSNBC
Paper and Glue

The First Wave Hulu

The Line Apple TV+

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto Univision

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Noticiero Univision Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderón Univision

Vanessa Huac Telemundo

Cristina Londoño Telemundo

Jorge Ramos Univision

Teresa Rodriguez Univision

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Crisis en Texas

España: volcán en erupción CNN en Español

Insurrección en el Capitolio CNN en Español

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Enero 6- Asalto a la Democracia

Noticiero Univision Univision
Desafío a la democracia

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
Aqui Y Ahora Univision
La oscura luz del mundo

Aquí y Ahora Univision
Guerra del Agua

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Secuestrados

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Coyotes

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Asi son las cocinas de los narcos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision
Carne de cañón

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Galápagos una ventana hacia el futuro

Op-Docs The New York Times
The Death Cleaner

Op-Docs The New York Times
57 Days

Univision News Digital Univision
La lucha de mujeres negras e hispanas contra la amenaza del desalojo

VICE News Tonight Vice
Después de la tormenta

Outstanding Interactive Media

Alchemy Immersive Oculus TV
Kingdom of Plants with David Attenborough

Alchemy Immersive Oculus TV
David Attenborough’s First Life

CNN Visuals CNN
Assault on Democracy: Paths to the Insurrection

Re-Educated The New Yorker

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Postcards from a World on Fire

Outstanding Interactive Media: Innovation
FRONTLINE PBS
Un(re)solved

Goliath: Playing with Reality Oculus

Inaccessible Cities AJ Contrast / Al Jazeera Digital

POV POV
The Changing Same: American Pilgrimage

What the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Destroyed The New York Times

Outstanding Writing: News
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror

60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY

60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding Research: News
20/20 ABC
Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things

Vice News Vice
The Shockwave

VICE News Tonight Vice
Handle With Care: Investigating the For-Profit Foster Care System

Outstanding Direction: News

20/20 ABC
911 Babies: Twenty Years Later
Director: Michaela Dowd

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph
Director: Tine

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Director: James Adolphus

January 6th CNN
Director: Reza Baktar

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN
Director: Brett Kelly

Outstanding Video Journalism: News
60 Minutes CBS
The Green River Drift

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

VICE News Tonight Vice
After the Flood

Outstanding Editing: News
20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

Vice News Vice
The Shockwave

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Graphic Open

CNN Digital CNN
QAnon Letter

CNN Digital CNN
The Hippie Trail

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Joe Did It. But How?

The Secret IRS Files ProPublica

VICE News Tonight Vice
Pandemic Time

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

HBO Documentary Films HBO
The Forever Prisoner

Nature PBS
The Elephant and the Termite

The Rescue National Geographic

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic
Romance Scams

Outstanding Research: Documentary

9/11: I Was There History Channel

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Independent Lens PBS
Cured

The Rescue National Geographic

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

HBO Documentary Films HBO
In the Same Breath
Director: Nanfu Wang

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Simple As Water
Director: Megan Mylan

Misha and the Wolves Netflix
Director: Sam Hobkinson

The First Wave Hulu
Director: Matthew Heineman

The Rescue National Geographic
Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Buried Showtime

Nature PBS
Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains

Nature PBS
The Elephant and the Termite

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Netflix

The First Wave Hulu

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room Apple TV+

HBO Documentary Films HBO
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

HBO Documentary Films HBO
Four Hours at the Capitol

The First Wave Hulu

Vice News Vice
Toxic Pigs of Fukushima

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis Netflix

CNN Films CNN
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker MTV Documentary Films

Gossip Showtime

Vox Vox
Missing Chapter

Outstanding Music Composition

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis Netflix

The First Wave Hulu

The Real Charlie Chaplin Showtime

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Woman In Motion Paramount+

Outstanding Sound

9/11: I Was There History Channel

Fathom Apple TV+

Independent Lens PBS
Mr. Soul!

The First Wave Hulu

The Reason I Jump Netflix

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson Apple TV+

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

3A Studio Build MSNBC

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Andra Day Performance

CNN Films CNN
The Lost Sons

Procession Netflix

Outstanding Technical Achievement

48 Hours & CBS News CBS
The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!

CBS Mornings CBS
NEW Challenge

TODAY NBC
Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

9/11: One Day in America National Geographic

Becoming Cousteau Disney+

History of the Sitcom Campaign CNN

The First Wave Hulu

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

7 News at Six WSVN-TV (Miami, FL)
Surfside Condo Collapse

Battleground Salt Lake KSL 5-TV (Salt Lake City, UT)

Local 10 News WPLG-TV (Miami-Ft.
Condo Collapse – The 10:00 Hour Lauderdale, FL)

NBC 7 News At 11 KNSD-TV (San Diego,
Wildfire Triggers Evacuations CA)

WAVE 3 News WAVE 3 (Louisville, Louisville’s First Weekend of Protests KY)

WFAA at 10pm WFAA-TV (Dallas – Not Cancun… Fort Worth, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News KNXV-TV (Phoenix, Full Disclosure AZ)

CBS 2 Chicago 10pm WBBM-TV (Chicago, My Name Is Anjanette Young IL)

KARE 11 News KARE-TV
KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual (Minneapolis, MN)

FOX31 KDVR-TV (Denver, Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain CO)

