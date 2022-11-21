Skip to main content
Fremantle, ‘True Detective’ Producer Option ‘Rabbit Hutch’ Novel for TV

Author Tess Gunty's debut recently won the National Book Award for fiction.

Tess Gunty Richard Brown
Tess Gunty; 'The Rabbit Hutch' cover; Richard Brown Courtesy of Fremantle

The newly minted National Book Award-winning novel The Rabbit Hutch is getting the TV treatment.

Fremantle and producer Richard Brown’s Passenger have optioned author Tess Gunty’s debut novel after a competitive bidding process. Brown (True Detective, Hulu’s Catch-22) will produce the project, with Gunty on board as an executive producer.

“Tess Gunty has written a wildly inventive and mesmerizing novel populated with irresistible characters, including a heroine for the ages,” Brown said in a statement. “We’re delighted that she has trusted us to adapt it for the screen.”

Published by Penguin Random House, The Rabbit Hutch is set over a week in July in a fictional Rust Belt town in Indiana and culminates in a bizarre act of violence that changes everything. Kirkus Reviews hailed the novel as “a striking and wise depiction of what it means to be awake and alive in a dying building, city, nation, and world.” It won the National Book Award for fiction at last week’s ceremony.

“I’m honored to work with Richard, Passenger, and Fremantle,” said Gunty. “Richard’s ambitious vision, discerning taste, and commitment to thoughtful adaptations makes him a thrilling fit for this project.”

Brown and Fremantle struck an overall deal in 2019. Since then, Brown’s Passenger banner has produced This England for Sky in the U.K. and is working on a documentary about the launch of the NBA’s Basketball Africa League.

Gunty is repped by Duvall Osteen at Aragi Inc. and CAA.

