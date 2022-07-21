Harvey Keitel Joins ‘National Treasure’ Series at Disney+

Another familiar face has signed on to Disney+’s National Treasure series.

Harvey Keitel will guest star in National Treasure: Edge of History, a series based on the movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage. He’ll reprise his role as Peter Sadusky, an FBI agent who investigated the theft of the Declaration of Independence. The news was announced Thursday during a panel for the series at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Keitel is the second actor from the films to take part in the series; Justin Bartha will also reprise his role as tech expert Riley Poole.

Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who goes on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series is described as an “expansion” of the movie franchise but has definite ties to the two films thanks to the presence of Keitel and Bartha.

Along with Olivera, the show’s cast includes Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lyndon Smith.

ABC Signature produces National Treasure: Edge of History. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who wrote the screenplays for both films (along with Jim Kouf on the first), executive produce alongside the films’ producer, Jerry Bruckheimer; Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer TV; writer Rick Muirragui; Jon Turteltaub, who directed both National Treasure films; and series director Mira Nair.

Disney+ also released a brief teaser for the series at Comic-Con; it’s below.