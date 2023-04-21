‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Canceled at Disney+

Disney+ is calling off the hunt for more treasure.

The streamer has canceled its series National Treasure: Edge of History after a single season. The news comes more than two months after the 10-episode series wrapped in early February.

The show premiered in December 2022. Per usual with streaming series, detailed viewing figures aren’t available for Edge of History. It made Nielsen’s streaming rankings once during its run, tying for ninth place among original series for the week of Jan. 16-22. (It’s one of only two Disney+ original series not related to Marvel or Star Wars to make the rankings; The Santa Clauses is the other.)

A follow-up and “expansion” of the National Treasure movie franchise, Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a twentysomething DACA recipient who becomes caught up in a quest to find and secure lost treasures hidden from Spanish conquistadors by a network if Incan, Mayan and Aztec women.

Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprised their roles from the movies; the cast also features Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays an antiquities dealer angling for the same artifacts that Jess is.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who wrote the scripts for the two National Treasure films (along with Jim Kouf on the first), executive produce alongside the films’ producer, Jerry Bruckheimer; Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer TV; writer Rick Muirragui; Jon Turteltaub, who directed both National Treasure films; and series director Mira Nair.

Deadline first reported the news.