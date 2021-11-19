NATPE Miami: WarnerMedia, Disney, NBCUniversal Sign Up for In-Person TV Market

U.S. entertainment and television giants are throwing their weight behind the annual TV market NATPE Miami, with most of the majors — including WarnerMedia, Disney-ABC, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television and MGM — committing to the in-person event, which runs Jan. 18-20, 2022.

Other big TV companies, including Univision, A+E, Banijay Americas and Debmar-Mercury, will also be taking part in the South Beach-set event, as will streaming platforms, including ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV, Fox Corp.’s Tubi and Redbox. Conspicuous by its absence is global streaming giant Netflix.

NATPE Miami on Friday announced its lineup of executive speakers, which will include the likes of former WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal Television Group chairman Bob Greenblatt, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group president Dan Cohen and Cris Abrego, president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings and chairman of the Americas business at Banijay.

“We are thrilled to be back in-person in Miami with safety as our main priority and, with a programming lineup that represents the evolution and transformation of the content industry,” said NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel. “The conference is designed to address new business opportunities, new markets and financing of global productions as there is a huge demand for fresh content globally in television, film and streaming.”

NATPE will reveal further details on executives speaking at the conference portion of the event in the coming weeks.