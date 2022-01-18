‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Canceled at NBC

NBC has canceled its Ellen DeGeneres-led unscripted show Ellen’s Game of Games after four seasons.

Game of Games, featuring DeGeneres leading contestants through upsized versions of audience games from her daytime talk show, last aired in May 2021.

The cancellation of the NBC series comes as DeGeneres is also working on the final season of her daytime show. The comedian announced last year that she would end The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons, telling The Hollywood Reporter that “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

DeGeneres also faced allegations of overseeing a toxic workplace environment in a 2020 Buzzfeed News investigation. The story led to an internal investigation, the dismissal of several executives on the show and an on-air apology from DeGeneres.

Game of Games was a solid performer for NBC for much of its run, but ratings tailed off in the 2020-21 season — particularly after a move to Sunday nights late in the season. DeGeneres was twice nominated for Primetime Emmys for outstanding host of a competition show in 2018 and 2019.

Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television produced Game of Games in association with Telepictures and DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman executive produce.

Deadline first reported the news.