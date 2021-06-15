NBC News Hires Politico Editor Carrie Budoff Brown to Lead ‘Meet The Press’ Franchise

NBC News is planning further expansion of its Meet The Press franchise, and is tapping Politico’s top editor to help lead it.

The network has hired Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown to be senior vp of Meet The Press, based out of the company’s new Washington D.C. bureau near Capitol Hill. In a note to staff Tuesday morning, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote that the role brings Meet The Press in line with some of NBC’s other editorial franchises.

“In this role, like Libby Leist at TODAY and Janelle Rodriguez at Nightly News, Carrie will oversee the MTP brand in its entirety – from its gold standard Sunday public affairs programming and MTP Daily show on MSNBC, to the already successful expansions into streaming, audio, film, and more,” Oppenheim wrote, adding that Budoff Brown will be tasked with expanding the public affairs brand further.

John Reiss will remain ep of Meet the Press and Melissa Frankel will continue as ep of MTP Daily, with both producers now reporting into Budoff Brown.

Meet The Press, currently moderated by Chuck Todd, is one of television’s longest-running program, initially debuting as a radio show in 1945 before moving to TV in 1947. Todd has hosted the program since 2014.

Budoff Brown was one of Politico’s longest-tenured employees, having joined the outlet in its early days in 2007. She would go on to serve as White House correspondent and managing editor of Politico Europe, before returning to oversee the company’s U.S. editorial operations in 2016 (disclosure: The author was a reporter for Politico at the time).