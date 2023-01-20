Heather McMahan Comedy in the Works at NBC (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
NBC is getting into business with Heather McMahan.
The comedian and podcast host (and recent Hollywood Reporter Next Big Thing subject) is developing a comedy for the network. She has sold a script for I Can’t Right Now, based loosely on her own life, and is attached to star as well.
Universal Television and Annapurna are producing the multi-camera project. McMahan is set to star as Heather McDaniels, who is juggling a budding comedy career with her mom, sister and boyfriend pulling her in every which way.
In addition to writing and starring, McMahan will executive produce I Can’t Right Now will Jen Zaborowski, Dan Levy (The Goldbergs) and Annapurna’s Patrick Chu and Ali Krug.
McMahan hosts the podcast Absolutely Not and is currently on a stand-up tour dubbed “The Comeback Tour” (after 2021’s “Farewell Tour”). She also has a self-produced stand-up special (directed by Zaborowski) in the works. Other credits include Netflix’s movie Love Hard and Tyler Perry’s OWN series If Loving You Is Wrong; she’s also hosted Daily Pop on E! and guest hosted the fourth hour of NBC’s Today.
McMahan is repped by UTA and Artists First. Zaborowski is with UTA and Goodman Genow, and Levy is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.
