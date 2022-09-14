Andy Cohen Coming-of-Age Comedy in the Works at NBC

Andy Cohen and NBC are teaming up for a comedy based on the Watch What Happens Live host, producer and former Bravo executive’s childhood.

The project is called Most Talkative and inspired by Cohen’s memoir of the same title. It comes from Universal Television and Blumhouse Television. Theater veterans Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical) and Michael Weiner (First Date on Broadway) will pen the script, and Emmy winner Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle, 30 Rock) is set to direct.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen said in a statement.

Most Talkative is a coming-of-age comedy that will follow a fictionalized, 13-year-old Andy Cohen growing up in 1980s St. Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, has a stoner for a bar mitzvah tutor, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and a source of endless drama. Per its logline, the potential series is about “not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”

Cohen, Greenberg, Weiner and Holland will executive produce the comedy with Blumhouse TV’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie.