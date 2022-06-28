NBC to Bring Dinosaurs to Life in Natural History Series

NBC is getting into the dinosaur business.

The broadcast network has ordered an eight-episode natural history series titled Surviving Earth, which will use cutting-edge digital effects to delve into mass extinctions over the course of the planet’s life and the creatures that survived them.

The series comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds, the production company behind the BBC/Discovery series Walking With Dinosaurs, its sequel Walking With Beasts and scripted series Primeval. A debut date hasn’t been set.

“This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth,” said Rod Aissa, executive vp unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a project of this magnitude, we’re in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life.”

Added UTAS president Toby Gorman, “This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future. It’s a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth’s prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We’re excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC.”

Surviving Earth, per the show’s logline, will take viewers “to meet the bizarre and amazing creatures and breathtaking landscapes of a vibrant lost world. Audiences will witness how life finds a way to survive on a planet where meteors fall, super volcanoes erupt, seas boil and the land moves. These are the stories of the survivors, fighters and lucky ones that shaped the world we live in.”

“In an age when there is so much concern about our changing climate, if we want to know our future we have to understand our past,” said Loud Minds creative director Tim Haines. “We’re delighted to bring to NBC this spectacular story that celebrates the power of life on our ever-changing Earth.”

Surviving Earth is the second high-profile nature series NBC has picked up in recent years. The network is also partnering with BBC Studios Natural History Unit on The New World, a survey of the landscapes and wildlife of the Americas. It’s set to premiere in 2024.