NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Law & Order’ Block

NBC has joined its big four broadcast counterparts in unveiling its premiere schedule for the fall.
The network will roll out the bulk of its primetime slate in the first two weeks of the 2022-23 season, which kicks off on Sept. 19. That night will see the debuts of The Voice and the network’s Quantum Leap sequel. There’s one big exception, however: The Friday comedy block of Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock won’t premiere until Nov. 4, after the game show College Bowl ends its season.
NBC will also roll out its Chicago dramas on Sept. 21 and its trio of Law & Order series the following night. Second-year drama La Brea will hold until Sept. 27 to make room for a two-hour Voice episode on Sept. 20.
The first Sunday Night telecast of the season is set for Sept. 11; NBC will also have the season’s opening game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The network has yet to set a date for the 48th season of Saturday Night Live.
As has been the case in recent years, the broadcast networks are choosing fairly compact premiere slates. ABC, CBS and Fox are also launching virtually all of their shows in late September and early October. The CW has yet to announce its premiere dates.
NBC’s fall dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
Thursday, Sept. 8
8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT: NFL kickoff game
Friday, Sept. 9
8 p.m.: College Bowl
Sunday, Sept. 11
7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Football Night in America
8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT: Sunday Night Football
Friday, Sept. 16
9 p.m.: Dateline
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Mystery
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock
