NBC Fall 2022 Schedule: Comedy on Friday, ‘Quantum Leap’ Gets Post-‘Voice’ Slot

NBC is opting for a pretty stable on-air schedule heading into the 2022-23 season — while also emphasizing the cross-platform availability of its programming.

The network has left several nights of its primetime lineup untouched: Tuesday’s slate of The Voice, La Brea and New Amsterdam is identical to last fall, and the long-running Chicago dramas from mega-producer Dick Wolf are all but set in stone on Wednesdays. The all-Law & Order lineup on Thursdays, which began in February with the revival of the original series, will also remain going into the fall.

The most notable change is the addition of a one-hour comedy block on Friday nights. Whereas NBC had no fall comedies last season — something it hadn’t done for at least 50 years before — it will feature new multi-camera comedy Lopez vs. Lopez and season three of Young Rock on Fridays beginning in November. The second season of game show College Bowl will occupy the 8 p.m. hour on Fridays in the early fall. NBC last had comedies on Friday in the 2015-16 season.

The network also notes that all network programming will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, while Sunday Night Football will stream live.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” said Frances Berwick, chairman entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

NBC will launch just two new shows in the fall: Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, and a sequel to the 1989-93 series Quantum Leap that stars Raymond Lee. The latter will air at 10 p.m. Mondays following The Voice, which will feature Camila Cabello in one of the judges’ chairs for the first time. She joins Gwen Stefani (back for the first time since season 19), John Legend and Blake Shelton. Cabello and Stefani take over for Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Two other new series — a reboot of NBC’s 1980s comedy Night Court and unscripted series Million Dollar Island — are on deck for later in the season, as are season 10 of The Blacklist and second-year comedies American Auto and Grand Crew. Several of the network’s drama pilots are still alive for potential series pickups.

NBC will also welcome Dolly Parton back to the network, as the country music icon headlines a holiday movie titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Parton executive produced and appeared in NBC’s movies Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2015 and 2016.

NBC’s fall schedule is below. New series are in italics.