NBC Sets Compact Fall Premiere Slate

NBC will roll out most of its fall schedule within the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season — with the only exception being long-running drama The Blacklist.
With the latest Law & Order spinoff, For the Defense, not going forward, NBC is moving The Blacklist to the leadoff spot on Thursdays. It will debut Oct. 21, four weeks into the season, and join Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on the night.
A replacement show for The Blacklist‘s 8 p.m. Friday spot has yet to be determined.
The rest of NBC’s fall rollout will kick off Sept. 20 with The Voice and rookie drama Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk. Dick Wolf’s Chicago triumvirate opens Sept. 22. The only other new series on the network’s comedy-free fall slate is thriller La Brea, which debuts at 9 p.m. Sept. 28 following The Voice.
The network has also set post-Olympics debuts for Family Game Fight (Aug. 8) and The Wall (Aug. 9), which will join the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC’s late summer schedule.
NBC’s late summer and fall premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
Sunday, Aug. 8
10:30 p.m.: Family Game Fight (regular slot 9 p.m. Wednesday beginning Aug. 11)
Monday, Aug. 9
10 p.m.: The Wall
Thursday, Sept. 9
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: NFL Kickoff
Sunday, Sept. 12
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: Sunday Night Football
Monday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Ordinary Joe
Tuesday, Sept. 21
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (two hours)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9 p.m.: La Brea
Thursday, Oct. 21
8 p.m.: The Blacklist
