Hospital Comedy From ‘American Auto’ Duo in the Works at NBC

NBC is looking for its own Abbott Elementary.

The network has ordered a comedy pilot titled St. Denis Medical whose description like a version of ABC’s breakout, albeit set in a different workplace. The project, NBC’s first comedy pilot order of the season, comes from American Auto and Superstore creator Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, a writer and producer on both shows.

The logline for St. Denis Medical is as follows: “A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

NBC’s sibling studio Universal Television, where Spitzer has an overall deal, is producing the pilot. Spitzer and Ledgin will executive produce with Simon Heuer, a co-EP on American Auto.

St. Denis Medical joins a pilot slate at NBC that also includes dramas Murder by the Book and Wolf. Like other networks, NBC isn’t locked into making pilots at as high a volume as in the past but rather developing year-round. The network ordered a drama called The Irrational and a comedy from Mike O’Malley off cycle and plans to air them during the 2023-24 season.

Keep up to date with network development with The Hollywood Reporter’s pilot guide.