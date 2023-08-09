NBC News Taps Laura Jarrett as Co-Anchor of ‘Saturday Today’

NBC News is shaking up its Saturday edition of the Today show.

The network says that Laura Jarrett will join the program as co-anchor, beginning Sept. 9. In addition, the program will relocate from Washington D.C. (where it has originated since 2020) and move back to the Today studio in New York’s Rockefeller Plaza.

The elevation of Jarrett comes as Saturday Today co-anchor Kristen Welker prepares to take over Meet the Press in September. Jarrett will join the show’s other current co-anchor Peter Alexander behind the desk.

Jarrett, who only joined the network earlier this year, will also continue to work as NBC’s senior legal correspondent, with Alexander continuing as chief White House correspondent. Jarrett previously worked at CNN, where she covered legal stories and the DOJ, and anchored Early Start.

“In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling,” said Libby Leist, executive VP of TODAY and lifestyle. “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday Today.”

NBC has also named Joe Fryer feature anchor for the program, and Angie Lassman meteorologist. The addition of the other anchors suggests that Saturday Today will return to a format closer to that of its weekday counterpart, with the ability to take the show out into Rockefeller Plaza.