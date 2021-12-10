‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim

The Law & Order revival at NBC has completed the police half of its core cast.

Camryn Manheim has joined the series, which premieres Feb. 24 and which NBC is referring to as its 21st season — which will come almost 12 years after the original’s run ended in 2010. The Emmy winner will play NYPD Lt. Kate Dixon, head of the homicide detective squad that typically anchors the first half of an L&O episode.

Anthony Anderson — who will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18-20 of the series — and Jeffrey Donovan will play the two lead detectives in the revival, which premieres Feb. 24. Hugh Dancy will play an assistant district attorney.

Manheim will fill the lieutenant’s role that was played by S. Epatha Merkerson for most of the original series’ run. Merkerson is now a regular on Chicago Med, which like the Law & Order franchise is produced by Dick Wolf.

The role won’t be Manheim’s first time in the Law & Order-verse. She guest starred in three episodes of the mothership in the early 1990s.

Manheim won an Emmy in 1998 for her work on ABC’s The Practice and has been nominated two other times. Her recent TV credits include Big Shot on Disney+, ABC’s Stumptown and Syfy’s The Magicians. She’s repped by Framework Entertainment, UTA and Goodman Genow.

NBC gave Law & Order a straight to series order in September. Universal TV and Wolf Entertainment produce the show, with Wolf, showrunner Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive producing.