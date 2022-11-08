NBC and Local TV Programming to Stream Live on Peacock Beginning Later This Month

Live programming from NBC and local TV stations will begin to stream live on Peacock later this month, part of a broader push into live content by the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.

All 210 local NBC affiliates are on board with the plan, which will launch nationwide on Nov. 30 (some markets will launch the streams sooner). The livestreams of local NBC stations will be available to Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, which costs $9.99 per month and does not have ads for its on-demand entertainment programming.

The NBC livestreams will mean that Peacock subscribers will be able to watch local news and sports, as well as NBC primetime programming, NBC News and late night shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show live through the streaming service.

Peacock already streamed some live sporting events and news programming, but the deal with affiliates brings the entire NBC network to the service, complete with geotargeted local programming.

The new offering puts NBC and Peacock at parity with CBS and Paramount+, which has long offered livestreams of local CBS stations through its app going back to its days as CBS All Access. The Paramount+ Premium plan also costs $9.99.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

“Our NBC Affiliate stations are trusted destinations for our viewers to be entertained and informed,” said Eric Meyrowitz, executive vp of Hearst Television and chair o the NBC Affiliates Board. “This partnership elevates our commitment to our audiences by giving them another place to receive our local and NBC broadcast programming alongside Peacock’s original and unique content.”

Peacock now has about 15 million paid subscribers, though many of those subs may be to the $4.99 ad-supported tier. NBCU has been trying to bolster the service with fresh content, supplementing its deal with the WWE by adding streams and content from Hallmark Media, among other partners.

Peacock just began streaming next-day content from its linear channels earlier this year. The addition of NBC livestreams only furthers the product as a potential tool for cord-cutters.